Trump tax tour heads to friendly turf in North Dakota

September 4, 2017 1:05 pm
 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Donald Trump will be on friendly turf when he brings his tax reform tour to North Dakota this week. It’s a deep-red state he carried by 36 points last year.

But even Trump backers in North Dakota say they want to see more detail about what he’s got planned when it comes to taxes.

Trump cemented his winning coalition with populist promises to help people left behind by the slow recovery of the Obama years. But he’s also promised lower tax rates to corporate America and top earners.

Reconciling those two elements, while holding to the party’s stated opposition to increasing the deficit, will be a challenge.

After months of trying to write a plan, Trump’s economic advisers say they will leave the details to Congress.

