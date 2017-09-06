Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to end program for young immigrants, a look at details

September 6, 2017 4:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is phasing out a program for thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. He is asking Congress to find a legislative solution to protect the immigrants, who are often called “Dreamers.”

A look at how this will work:

TIMING

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, would be rescinded, but with a six month delay. The administration says that is designed to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the Dreamers.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Sessions said the phase-out “will enable DHS to conduct an orderly change and fulfill the desire of this administration to create a time period for Congress to act_should it so choose. We firmly believe this is the responsible path.”

PARTICIPANTS

People who have work permits through DACA will be able to stay in the U.S. until those permits expire, according to a memorandum from Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke. Those who have permits expiring before March 5, 2018 can apply for a full two-year renewal, but must submit the application by Oct. 5.

New application for permits, as well as applications for renewals, received before Sept. 5 will be reviewed on a “case-by-case” basis. No new applications will be accepted going forward.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.