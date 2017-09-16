Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to make UN debut with speech offering warmth to allies

September 16, 2017 2:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump will use his debut speech to the U.N. General Assembly next week to offer warmth to the United States’ allies and warnings to its adversaries.

Addressing the General Assembly is a milestone moment for any president, but one particularly significant for Trump, a relative newcomer to foreign policy who has at times rattled the international community with his unpredictability.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Trump “will urge all states to come together to address great dangers” facing the globe.

Among the topics certain to be on the agenda are North Korea and Iran.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

In addition to his General Assembly speech, Trump will meet with the leaders of a number of countries, including Britain, France, Israel and Qatar.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.