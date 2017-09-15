Listen Live Sports

Trump to work on building US business ties at UN assembly

September 15, 2017 2:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. national security official says President Donald Trump will work to build business ties between the U.S. and other nations during the United Nations General Assembly next week.

National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster tells reporters the president will stress his “ironclad commitment to free, fair and reciprocal trade” as the “bedrock” of his economic talks.

Also on the agenda: the Iran nuclear deal, Mideast peace, and U.N. reform efforts.

The president’s schedule will include meetings with the leaders of France, Israel, Jordan, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Turkey, Afghanistan, Ukraine, South Korea and Japan, among other nations.

He’ll also be hosting a dinner with Latin American leaders, deliver a major speech, and hold a working lunch with African leaders during his time in New York.

