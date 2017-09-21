Listen Live Sports

Trump vows more sanctions over North Korea's nuclear buildup

September 21, 2017
 
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country’s nuclear weapons buildup.

Asked Thursday about new punishment for the North, Trump said: “We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea.”

Trump told the U.N. General Assembly this week that the U.S. will have no choice but to “totally destroy” North Korea if the North continues to threaten the U.S. and its allies, including Asian neighbors South Korea and Japan.

Trump spoke Thursday at a meeting in New York with the president of Afghanistan.

North Korea is the likely topic of discussion when Trump holds separate talks later Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay).

The three leaders will also meet over lunch.

