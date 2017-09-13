Listen Live Sports

Trump wants lawmakers to ‘move fast’ on taxes

September 13, 2017 7:48 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing lawmakers to “move fast” on a tax overhaul.

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says: “The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut & Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress!”

Trump had dinner Tuesday with a group of Republican and Democratic senators to talk taxes. The push to overhaul the tax code is a top priority for Trump and Republicans after their effort on health care failed.

Trump has been pushing for changes to the tax code to cut corporate and individual rates and simplify the system, but has offered few specifics.

White House legislative director Marc Short said Tuesday that principles for the tax overhaul will be released “in a matter of days, not weeks.”

