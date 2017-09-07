Listen Live Sports

Trump’s catchphrase for any circumstance: “We’ll see”

September 7, 2017 8:29 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — When in doubt, President Donald Trump has a ready-made response to any questions: “We’ll see.”

Trump has repeatedly delivered his go-to line this week. Asked Wednesday if he would tie debt ceiling legislation to Harvey relief: “We’ll see.” On his plans for an increasingly aggressive North Korea: “We’ll see.” And on efforts to work with the Chinese president: “We’ll see how that works out.”

Trump relies heavily on “we’ll see” in the White House. He uses it when parrying questions about national security, policy deliberations and personnel.

For the onetime real estate tycoon and businessman who often campaigned as a master deal-maker, the vague phrase is a multitasking placeholder that helps him stall for time, keep his options open and build suspense.

