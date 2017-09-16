Listen Live Sports

Turns out, city failed to pass allowing noncitizens to vote

September 16, 2017
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Turns out, officials in the Maryland city of College Park failed to pass a charter amendment that would have allowed non-citizens to vote in municipal elections.

The city made the announcement Friday, after officials realized that the amendment failed to get enough votes, when it was initially believed it had passed.

For most council actions, a simple majority of members present is needed for passage. But the city charter was changed in June to require approval by six members to change the charter.

The vote Tuesday night was 4-3 with one abstention. The city’s mayor and council members issued a statement Friday announcing the mistake “with a considerable degree of embarrassment and regret.”

The council is scheduled to discuss the development at a work session Tuesday.

