UK ends training for Myanmar military over Rohingya crisis

September 19, 2017 1:12 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain is suspending training support for Myanmar’s military because of the treatment of the country’s Rohingya minority.

Britain is among the countries that have urged Myanmar’s political leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to halt the violence against the Muslim minority group.

More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled for neighboring Bangladesh since Rohingya insurgents attacked Myanmar police and paramilitary posts in late August. The military responded with what it called “clearance operations.”

Speaking Tuesday in New York, May said “this military action needs to stop.” She said “there will be no further defense engagement or military training” with Myanmar until the crisis ends.

Britain does not provide combat training to Myanmar’s armed forces, but has offered courses in English and topics such as democracy.

