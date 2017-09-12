Listen Live Sports

Unhappy moderate House Republicans complicate 2018 for GOP

September 12, 2017 3:17 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are relishing the growing number of congressional Republicans deciding not to seek re-election next year.

The party out of power in both Congress and the White House sees disaffected moderate Republicans as a pathway to retaking the House.

A Michigan Republican, congressman Dave Trott, announced Monday that he won’t be seeking a third term. He joins other moderate Republican House members opting out of re-election, including Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Dave Reichert of Washington state and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida.

Each of those seats will be heavily contested by Democrats, and rumors abound of other GOP retirements still to come.

House Republicans are bowing out as GOP control in Washington fails to produce the unity or legislative victories that Republican leaders desire.

