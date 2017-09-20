University of Oklahoma President David Boren to step down

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — University of Oklahoma President David Boren, a former Democratic governor and U.S. senator, said Wednesday he will resign as head of the state’s flagship university at the end of the current school year.

Boren said he will step down on June 30 but that he has agreed to stay longer if a successor has not been selected by that time. He made the announcement during an address before a standing-room-only crowd of several hundred students, faculty and staff inside OU’s performing arts center.

“Our faculty has never been stronger. Our students have never had more potential,” Boren said. “I’ve always understood there would come a time when I would pass a baton to a new president. I believe the right time has come.”

Boren, 76, has served as OU’s president since 1994, when he stepped down from his U.S. Senate post to accept the position as the school’s 13th president. He has taught a freshman-level political science course every year and has taken particular pride in his dedication to students and fostering a sense of community on the campus.

Advertisement

A graduate of Yale University, Boren was a Rhodes Scholar who earned a master’s degree from Oxford University and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma. He was elected governor in 1974 at the age 33 and at the time was the youngest governor in the country. After one term as the state’s chief executive,

Boren was hospitalized for about a week in March after undergoing heart bypass surgery.