Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street, moving between small gains and losses.

Technology companies are lower, but banks and insurance companies are recovering some of their recent losses.

Equifax plunged 13 percent in heavy trading after the credit monitoring company said it had been hit by a cyberattack that exposed the personal information of about 143 million Americans.

Kroger slumped 9.5 percent after saying intense competition forced it to cut prices. Other grocery store companies also fell.

EQUIFAX-CYBERATTACK-STOCK DROP

Investors punish Equifax for massive data breach

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors are dumping Equifax shares, a day after the credit monitoring company said a data breach exposed the Social Security numbers and other personal data of 143 million Americans.

Equifax fell about 13 percent to $123.75 in heavy trading. The decline equates to about $2.28 billion in lost market value.

The company is one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, and the declines extended to its competitors. TransUnion fell 4 percent and Experian stock declined 1 percent in London.

Lenders rely on the information collected by the credit bureaus to help them decide whether to approve financing for homes, cars and credit cards. Credit checks are even sometimes done by employers when deciding whom to hire for a job.

EQUIFAX-INFORMATION

Where to find information about breach

UNDATED (AP) — Credit monitoring company Equifax has established a website where people can check to see if their personal information may have been stolen. The Atlanta-based company, one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, says a cyberattack exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information of about 143 million Americans.

In addition to the website, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/, consumers can call 866-447-7559 for more information.

CONGRESS-HARVEY AID

House sends Harvey aid package to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted overwhelmingly to send a $15.3 billion disaster aid package to President Donald Trump. Lawmakers overcame objections from conservatives who didn’t want the emergency aid linked to a temporary increase in America’s borrowing authority.

The measure keeps the government funded into December.

The vote was 316-90. The measure would refill depleted emergency accounts, as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma and Texas picks up the pieces after the devastation of Harvey.

It’s only the first installment of a federal aid package that could rival or exceed the $100 billion-plus provided after Hurricane Katrina. Future installments are likely to be more difficult to pass.

The vote postpones budget decisions into December and forces another politically difficult debt limit vote next year.

The White House says by ensuring government funding for the next three months, “it gives Americans the certainty they deserve, and we look forward to finding a permanent solution in the months to come.”

HARVEY-CATTLE

Thousands of Texas cattle may have died in wake of Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas agricultural officials fear thousands of cattle may have died in the aftermath of Harvey, resulting in losses to ranchers of tens of millions of dollars.

The counties that sustained damage when Harvey first came ashore Aug. 25 were home to 1.2 million head of cattle, representing 1-in-4 of all beef cows in Texas, the nation’s largest producer.

The Houston Chronicle reports that most ranchers don’t insure their herds because of the cost, so a rancher could be out hundreds of thousands of dollars if an entire herd drowned.

But agricultural economists don’t expect the losses to affect meat prices.

The beef cows in the coastal regions are mostly raised for breeding. Their calves are sent to Texas Panhandle feedlots where they grow to full size before going to slaughterhouses.

HARVEY-EMISSIONS SPIKE

Residents cough, rub eyes in Harvey pollution spike

GALENA PARK, Texas (AP) — People living near the nation’s highest concentration of petrochemical plants in metro Houston say the air is bad enough on normal days.

It got worse as Harvey crashed in and the nation’s fourth-largest city recorded the highest ozone pollution of the year in Texas.

Petrochemical plants and refineries reported more than 1.5 million pounds (680 metric tons) of extraordinary emissions over eight days beginning Aug. 23 in Harris County, which encompasses Houston.

That was five times the amount released in the same period in 2016.

People complained of headaches, nausea, itchy skin and throats as plants raced to burn off compounds that could combust in extreme weather or power loss.

State environmental officials say measurements were well below levels of concern, but most air monitors were knocked out by the storm.

TRUMP-CONGRESS

Trump tells GOP to start work on tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging Republicans in Congress to start work immediately on a tax overhaul.

On Twitter Friday, Trump tweeted: “Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP.” He added: “Don’t wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry!”

Trump has been promoting his plans to overhaul the tax system, though so far he has provided few details, outlining only broad priorities. There is not yet any bill in Congress; under the legislative process, lawmakers must complete a budget first in order to come up with their Republican-only approach on taxes.

Trump’s request to Republicans comes after he cut a deal with Democrats on debt ceiling legislation and moments after he criticized GOP lawmakers in a series of tweets that seemed to defend his actions.

GE AVIATION-INDIANA

GE Aviation’s Indiana engine factory hopes to grow workforce

(Information in the following story is from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Production is slowly growing at GE Aviation’s jet engine factory in western Indiana, though much of the $110 million plant is quiet two years it opened.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Lafayette plant has 87 employees and is building about six engines a week for passenger airliners.

The company originally predicted having 200 workers by 2018, but is now adjusting the goal to have 230 workers by 2019 and producing five engines a day by 2020.

The facility produces the Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion engine, which has a backlog of more than 14,000 orders. The new engine is designed to be more fuel-efficient and powers single-aisle commercial aircraft.

Lafayette site leader Eric Matteson says the plant currently focuses on engine assembly, but will shift to providing more maintenance and repair services in 2020.

APPLE-EMMY ENVY

Apple embarks on Emmy quest with big bet on video streaming

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Television is one of the few screens that has Apple hasn’t conquered, but the company appears ready to aim for its own Emmy-worthy programming along the lines of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Apple lured away two longtime TV executives Jaime Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg from Sony Corp. in June and has given them $1 billion to spend on original shows during the next year, according to a Wall Street Journal report quoting unnamed people.

The programming would only be available on a subscription channel, most likely bundled with the company’s existing Apple Music streaming service. Apple declined to comment.

While $1 billion is a lot of money, it’s a drop in the bucket for Apple and its $262 billion cash hoard. But it’s still enough to vault Apple into the top tier of tech-industry outsiders producing their own slates of television shows.