Update on the latest in business:

Asian stocks mostly higher after rise on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher today, taking their cue from optimism on Wall Street set off by a report showing spending by U.S. consumers growing in July, along with wages and salaries. Southeast Asian markets were closed for a holiday.

The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending grew at its fastest pace in three months. Companies that sell everything from cosmetics to toys to shoes advanced as investors bet Americans would shop more. Biotech drug companies, drug distributors, and scientific equipment companies made some of the biggest gains in health care. Technology companies advanced for the fourth day in a row and closed at record highs.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 14.06 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,471.65, its highest close in three weeks. The Dow Jones industrial average added 55.67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,948.10. The Nasdaq composite gained 60.35 points, or 1 percent, to 6,428.66, above the record high it set in late July.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped under $47 a barrel.

The dollar dipped against the yen and the euro.

Major business and economic reports scheduled for release today.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department releases the August jobs report today.

And the Commerce Department reports on construction spending for July.

Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for August and automakers report their vehicle sales for August.

GULF PLATFORM FIRE-SENTENCE

$4.2 million penalty approved in deadly 2012 platform fire

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An energy company has been formally sentenced to a $4.2 million penalty in connection with a 2012 offshore oil platform fire that killed three workers.

Houston-based Black Elk Energy agreed to the penalty in May and pleaded guilty to eight violations of federal laws governing safety and pollution.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss three counts of involuntary manslaughter.

It’s unclear how much of the penalty the government will collect. The Justice Department said the penalty, imposed Thursday, will be among claims against Black Elk by various creditors in bankruptcy proceedings. A trustee will pay the claims on a pro-rata basis from liquidated company assets.

A 2013 report by federal regulators identified safety lapses leading to the blast and fire on a platform about 17 miles (27 kilometers) from Grand Isle, Louisiana.

TRAVEL BAN-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit over Trump’s 1st attempt to ban travel is settled

NEW YORK (AP) — Foreigners who were barred from entering the U.S. during President Donald Trump’s first attempt to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations will get government help reapplying for visas under a lawsuit settlement reached Thursday.

Civil rights lawyers and the Trump administration announced the deal during a conference call in federal court in Brooklyn, one scene of the legal battle over the treatment of hundreds of travelers who were processed at U.S. airports over a chaotic weekend in January.

Under the terms of the settlement, the government agreed to notify an unspecified number of people overseas who were banned that they can reapply for visas with the help of a Department of Justice liaison for a three-month period. In return, the plaintiffs said they would drop all their claims.

American Civil Liberties Union Attorney Lee Gerlent says it’s unclear how many people will benefit from the settlement because the government has refused to disclose the total.

HARVEY-CHEMICAL PLANT

Officials monitoring chemical plant after explosion, fire

HOUSTON (AP) — At least 2 tons of highly unstable chemicals used in such products as plastics and paint exploded and burned at a flood-crippled plant near Houston, sending up a plume of acrid black smoke that stung the eyes and lungs.

The blaze that began early Thursday at the Arkema Inc. chemical plant burned out around midday, but emergency crews continued to hold back because of the danger that eight other trailers containing the same compound could blow, too.

No serious injuries were reported. But the blast added a new hazard to Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath and raised questions about the adequacy of the company’s master plan to protect the public in the event of an emergency in the flood-prone Houston metropolitan area of 5.6 million people.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Texas environmental regulators called the health risks minimal in Crosby but urged residents downwind to stay indoors with windows closed to avoid inhaling the smoke.

Arkema had warned earlier in the week that an explosion of organic peroxides stored at the plant was imminent because Harvey’s floodwaters engulfed the backup generators and knocked out the refrigeration necessary to keep the compounds from degrading and catching fire.

All employees had been pulled from the plant before the blast.

ENBRIDGE ENERGY-PROTESTS

Protests to escalate against Enbridge pipelines in Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protests are ratcheting up against Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline from Canada to Wisconsin, and against a separate Enbridge pipeline through the Great Lakes waterway that links upper and lower Michigan.

Six protesters were arrested Tuesday near Superior, Wisconsin, where Enbridge is working on a short segment that’s part of its bigger plan to replace Line 3. The line carries Canadian tar sands crude from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to its terminal in Superior.

Opponents of both pipelines now plan Labor Day weekend actions in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The protest near Superior echoes the opposition by American Indians to the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

Indigenous groups say Line 3 could become the next Standing Rock.

STAR WARS-DRONES

Not droids: “Star Wars” fighting drones hitting the air

NEW YORK (AP) — Are these the drones you’re looking for? Three “Star Wars” devices are combining drones and online games.

Manufacturer Propel plans to sell three models based on the original movies. They are the X-wing Starfighter made popular by Luke Skywalker, the Imperial TIE fighter he battled and the Speeder Bike that zoomed through the forests of Endor.

The $179 drones fly up to 35 miles an hour and can make corkscrew turns. The remote control plays the John Williams score, and can hold a smartphone to run a linked app. Up to twelve can battle each other.

CEO Darren Matloff said Propel was working on drones that could race and battle when it got the “Star Wars” license from Disney.

The latest movie, “The Last Jedi,” will be released Dec. 15.