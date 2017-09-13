Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mostly higher after Wall Street record highs

BEIJING (AP) — Most Asian stock markets were higher today after U.S. shares rose on encouraging jobs data while worries about North Korea and twin hurricane disasters eased.

On Wall Street yesterday, banks rose for a second day and retailers gained after the Labor Department said numbers of job openings and new hires both grew in July. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.3 percent to a record 2,496.48. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.3 percent to 22,118.86, a fraction of a point higher than its previous record. The Nasdaq composite picked up 0.3 percent, to 6,454.28.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped but remains above $48.

Yhe dollar declined against the yen and euro.

CHINA-ONLINE LENDER SEIZED

Founder of online Chinese lender sentenced to life for fraud

BEIJING (AP) — The founder of a Chinese online peer-to-peer lender has been sentenced to life in prison after his company defrauded depositors of $7.7 billion.

The state Xinhua News Agency reported the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court also sentenced the founder’s brother and 24 other executives of Ezubo to prison terms ranging from three years to life.

Regulators seized Ezubo in 2015 and investigators said later the company defrauded 900,000 investors of 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion).

The court concluded the company raised money by promising high returns and used revenues to pay some investors.

Some defendants also were convicted of offenses including smuggling precious metals and illegal gun possession.

ISRAEL-BANKROLLING SETTLEMENTS

Rights group blasts Israeli banks for settlement expansion

JERUSALEM (AP) — Human Rights Watch says in a report today that Israeli banks are contributing to the proliferation of West Bank settlements by providing loans and mortgages for construction there, violating their human rights obligations.

The report said that Israeli law does not require banks to provide such services to the settlements, and urged them to distance themselves from such activities. It also urged the banks’ shareholders to “ensure that their business relationships do not contribute to or benefit from” human rights violations.

Human Rights Watch says the banks have helped the expansion of the West Bank settlements, which are now home to some 400,000 Israelis.

Sari Bashi, the group’s Israel and Palestine advocacy director, said the banks should abide by the U.N. guiding principles on business and human rights, a set of non-binding guidelines meant to address and remedy abuses committed in business activity, or else face action by shareholders.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war.

Most of the international community considers settlements illegal and an obstacle to creating a Palestinian state. Israel disputes this, saying the fate of the settlements must be resolved through negotiations with the Palestinians.

IRMA-FLORIDA AGRICULTURE

Hurricane Irma delivers serious punch to Florida agriculture

UNDATED (AP) — Hurricane Irma delivered a serious punch to Florida agriculture, but producers and officials have only barely begun to assess the damage to the state’s citrus, sugar cane and vegetable crops.

With power and communications still out across much of Florida, officials say getting a full picture of Irma’s impact is going to take weeks — but they expect it will be significant.

What remains unknown: Exactly how much damage the crops suffered, how much producers might recover from crop insurance, and how much more people might pay for their morning orange juice.

Mark Hudson of the National Agricultural Statistics Service says agents have just started evaluating the losses, if they can even get out into the field.

AIRLINES-IRMA

Florida airports open but cancellations linger after Irma

UNDATED (AP) — Most commercial airports in Florida reopened Tuesday, but activity was limited and hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed as the state recovered from Hurricane Irma.

American Airlines said the storm forced it to cancel more than 5,000 flights over several days, cutting into revenue and profit.

Miami International Airport said that some airline and cargo flights had resumed, with the first departure being an American Airlines flight to Las Vegas around 7 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said airports in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville were open. The airport in Key West was closed except for emergency flights and was not expected to reopen until Friday.

Tracking service FlightAware.com said more than 2,100 U.S. flights scheduled on Tuesday were canceled by mid-afternoon, including more than 500 in Miami and more than 400 in Orlando. Airlines told passengers to make sure their flights were on time before going to the airport.

ECONOMY-HOUSEHOLD INCOME

American household income finally topped 1999 peak last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark reminder of the damage done by the Great Recession and of the modest recovery that followed, the median American household only last year finally earned more than it did in 1999.

Incomes for a typical U.S. household, adjusted for inflation, rose 3.2 percent from 2015 to 2016 to $59,039, the Census Bureau said. The median is the point at which half the households fall below and half are above.

Last year’s figure is slightly above the previous peak of $58,665, reached in 1999. It is also the first time since the recession ended in 2009 that the typical household earned more than it did in 2007, when the recession began.

Trudi Renwick, the bureau’s assistant division chief, cautioned that the census in 2013 changed how it asks households about income, making historical comparisons less than precise.

CONGRESS-TAXES

Senate GOP struggles with deficit in work on budget, taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are struggling with how many billions of dollars President Donald Trump’s tax code overhaul will add to the deficit as they work on a GOP budget plan that’s a prerequisite to any far-reaching change in the nation’s tax system.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP members of the Budget Committee met Tuesday with two top Trump administration officials to make progress on forging the budget plan, which is required to stave off potential Democratic blocking tactics and pass the subsequent tax bill only with GOP votes.

The as-yet-undrafted bill to overhaul the tax code is the top priority for Trump and Republicans after the collapse of their effort to dismantle Barack Obama’s health care law. Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) met with McConnell, R-Ky., and budget panel members.

SELF-DRIVING CARS-REGULATIONS

US updates self-driving car guidelines as more hit the road

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Trump administration has unveiled updated safety guidelines for self-driving cars aimed at clearing barriers for automakers and tech companies wanting to get test vehicles on the road.

The new voluntary guidelines announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday update policies issued last fall by the Obama administration, which were also largely voluntary.

Chao emphasized that the guidelines aren’t meant to force automakers to use certain technology or meet stringent requirements. Instead, she said they’re designed to clarify what vehicle developers and states should consider as more test cars reach public roads.

During a visit to an autonomous vehicle testing facility at the University of Michigan, Chao said: “We want to make sure those who are involved understand how important safety is. We also want to ensure that the innovation and the creativity of our country remain.”

FOXCONN PLANT

Wisconsin Senate OK’s nearly $3B for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has approved nearly $3 billion in cash payments for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group.

Foxconn plans to construct a massive flat-screen production factory in the state.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday discounted Democratic concerns about the unprecedented $3 billion incentive package and passed the bill on a 20-13 vote.

The proposal now heads to the Wisconsin Assembly for a final vote Thursday.

Democrats argue there aren’t enough protections for taxpayers under the deal.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker negotiated the deal and has been touting the plant as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the state. Foxconn has said it may invest $10 billion in the state and employ up to 13,000 people.

APPLE SHOWCASE

Apple unveils $999 iPhone X with facial recognition

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has broken the $1,000 barrier with its latest, and most expensive, phone, the iPhone X.

With a price starting at $999 and a host of new features, the phone will be a big test for both Apple and consumers. One question is whether people will be willing to shell out really big bucks for a relatively fragile device that’s become an essential part of daily life.

On Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook called the iPhone X “the biggest leap forward” since the first iPhone. (“X” is pronounced like the number 10, not the letter X.) It loses the home button, which revolutionized smartphones when it launched; offers an edge-to-edge screen; and will use facial recognition to unlock the phone.

Apple also unveiled a new iPhone 8 and a larger 8 Plus with upgrades to cameras, displays and speakers.

Those phones, Apple said, will shoot pictures with better colors and less distortion, particularly in low-light settings. The display will adapt to ambient lighting, similar to a feature in some iPad Pro models. Speakers will be louder and offer deeper bass.

TESLA CRASH

Investigators cite Tesla Autopilot limits in fatal crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says that design limitations of the Tesla Model S’s Autopilot played a major role in the first known fatal crash of a highway vehicle operating under automated control systems.

At a hearing Tuesday, the board said the direct cause of the crash was an inattentive Tesla driver’s over reliance on technology and a truck driver who made a left-hand turn in front of the car. But the board also recommended that automakers incorporate safeguards that keep drivers’ attention engaged and that limit the use of automated systems to the conditions for which they were designed.

Forty-year-old Joshua Brown, of Canton, Ohio, was traveling on a divided highway near Gainesville, Florida, using the Tesla’s automated driving systems when he was killed. Tesla had told Model S owners the automated systems should only be used on limited-access highways, which are primarily interstates. But the board found that the company didn’t incorporate protections against their use on other types of roads.

MARTIN SHKRELI-TRIAL

Lawyer: ‘Pharma Bro’ joking about bounty for Clinton’s hair

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) says his caustic social media rants shouldn’t be taken so seriously.

The attorney for the convicted ex-biotech CEO argued in court papers filed Tuesday that his client’s recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for securing a lock of Hillary Clinton’s hair while she’s on a book tour was merely a tasteless joke comparable to some of President Donald Trump’s derisive comments — not a threat worthy of putting him behind bars.

The court papers argued that the posting fell into a category of political hyperbole that includes the Republican president’s remark on the campaign trail that “Second Amendment people” could take matters into their own hands if Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, had the chance to appoint judges favoring gun control.

OBIT-CHARLES KNIGHT

Longtime Emerson CEO Charles Knight dies at age 81

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charles F. Knight, who led a period of tremendous growth as CEO of the technology and engineering company Emerson for nearly three decades, has died.

A spokesman for the St. Louis County-based company says Knight died Tuesday at an area hospital of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 81.

Knight was just 37 when he joined Emerson as chief executive officer in 1973. He retired as CEO in 2000 but remained as chairman of the board until 2004.

During his tenure as CEO, Emerson’s annual revenue grew from $1 billion to $15 billion, the product line diversified and international operations grew. The company is ranked 139th among the Fortune 500, with 74,000 employees worldwide.

Knight is survived by his wife, Joanne; four children; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

CASHLESS-MARIJUANA

Hawaii says it’s 1st state to go cashless for pot sales

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii says that it aims to be the first state to require marijuana sales to be handled without cash, saying it wanted to avoid robberies and other crimes targeting dispensaries.

All of Hawaii’s eight licensed dispensaries have agreed to go cashless by Oct. 1, the governor’s office said. The dispensaries will ask patients to use a debit payment app to buy their pot instead of cash. The app is already an option for marijuana transactions in six states, including California and Colorado.