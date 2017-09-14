Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mostly lower

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stocks are mostly lower today after data showed retail sales and industrial output growth slowed in China.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.3 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index each fell 0.5 percent. But South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.5 percent.

Yesterday in Wall Street, stock indexes finished with tiny gains. The S&P 500 index added 0.1 percent to 2,498. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 0.2 percent to 22,158. And the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent to 6,460.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 0.2 percent to 1,427.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for August today and releases a report on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Also, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

AIRLINES-HURRICANES

Airlines work to restore normal operations after hurricanes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airline executives say their carriers are gradually restoring normal operations in the wake of the back-to-back hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told an industry conference in Washington on Wednesday that he expects his airline to be back to “full operation” by Saturday or Sunday. American has a major hub in Miami and canceled thousands of flights as Hurricane Irma roared over Florida.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is back to “full strength” at Hobby International Airport in Houston, where Hurricane Harvey caused devastating flooding, and at five of the eight airports Southwest serves in Florida.

Kelly says he hopes airports in Tampa, Fort Meyers and Jacksonville, which are still shut down, will reopen on Thursday.

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-AUTONOMOUS

Samsung invests in autonomous driving

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. says it will spend 75 million euro ($89 million) in TTTech, a Vienna, Austria-based company that provides technologies for auto networks and safety controls to Audi cars and others.

The Thursday announcement to invest in a partner company of Audi AG comes as the South Korean company completed its acquisition of Harman. Samsung said it created a business unit at Harman to be tasked with autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems.

Samsung’s investment in TTTech is the first investment from its $300 million fund to strengthen its technology pool for autonomous driving, such as artificial intelligence and security.

Samsung is the world’s largest maker of memory chips and smartphones.

KASPERSKY SOFTWARE-CONSUMERS

Best Buy says it will no longer sell Kaspersky software

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy says it will no longer sell software made by the Russian company Kaspersky Labs.

Moscow-based Kaspersky makes anti-virus software for computers. On Wednesday, the U.S. government banned federal agencies from using it over concerns about the company’s ties to the Kremlin and Russian spy operatives. Kaspersky has denied any unethical ties with Russia or any government.

Best Buy Co. declined to give details about dropping Kaspersky products and said it doesn’t comment on contracts with specific vendors. The Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported that Best Buy would stop selling Kaspersky software.

Kaspersky said Wednesday its products were sold at Best Buy for a decade and that the relationship may be re-evaluated.

Amazon and Staples, which have also sold Kaspersky software, didn’t immediately return message seeking comment.

TRUMP-ICAHN

EPA head: No renewable fuel promise made to ex-Trump adviser

DETROIT (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has told senators that he never made any promises to billionaire investor Carl Icahn about renewable fuel credits that were costing one of his companies millions.

Pruitt was responding to letters from five Democratic senators looking into potential conflicts of interest involving Icahn. He resigned in August as a special adviser to President Donald Trump on regulatory reform.

The senators had questioned Icahn’s role in shaping policy about obscure rules that require oil refineries to blend ethanol into gasoline.

Pruitt also says a search of emails for 39 top EPA officials found none from Icahn or his company.

Icahn has denied having any conflicts of interest or profiting from his unpaid adviser position.

CHINESE ACQUISITION BLOCKED

Trump blocks Chinese purchase of US semiconductor maker

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has blocked a Chinese government-financed firm’s acquisition of an Oregon semiconductor maker on national security grounds.

Trump’s order Wednesday came after a federal panel that reviews foreign investment for possible security threats ruled against the proposed $1.3 billion takeover of Lattice Semiconductor last week.

The deal has been under scrutiny since it became clear the buyer, Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, is funded by the Chinese government.

Trump’s order said “credible evidence leads me to believe” the buyers or their financial backers “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

EPA-PRUITT-COAL ASH

EPA delays rules limiting wastewater from coal power plants

CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it’s postponing portions of an Obama-era rule to curb water pollution from coal-fired power plants while it considers whether to rewrite the measure.

The rule requires steam electric power plants to control the amount of coal ash-contaminated wastewater flushed from their plants.

The water contains toxic heavy metals such as lead, arsenic and mercury, and while it’s pumped to holding ponds it often ends up in rivers and lakes. The rule sets the first specific limits on those toxins.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says postponing the rule for two years would give utilities relief from deadlines to upgrade pollution-control equipment while the agency revisits the requirements.

Environmental groups sued over an earlier effort to postpone the rule. They say they’ll challenge this move as well.

MARTIN SHKRELI-TRIAL

Martin Shkreli’s bail revoked; he heads to jail

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge who revoked the bail of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) and had him taken to jail says his offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle was “solicitation of an assault.”

The judge said Wednesday that’s not protected by the First Amendment and there’s “a risk someone may take” Shkreli up on his offer.

Shkreli is awaiting sentencing for a securities fraud conviction. His defense argued in court papers his recent offer to pay the $5,000 bounty for Clinton’s hair was “political satire or strained humor.” The government calls the comments threats worthy of revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro.

Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels “exonerated” despite his conviction.

FOXCONN PLANT

Wisconsin Legislature to approve $3B incentive for Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature is set to approve a $3 billion incentive package to lure Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to the state.

Foxconn plans to build the first flat-screen display factory outside Asia in southeast Wisconsin, not far from Chicago.

The state Assembly is planning a final vote Thursday on the bill that would make $2.85 billion available to Foxconn in cash payments if it invests $10 billion and hires 13,000 workers.

The Senate approved the proposal Tuesday.

CHINA-ONLINE LENDER SEIZED

Founder of online Chinese lender sentenced to life for fraud

BEIJING (AP) — The founder of a Chinese online lending company has been sentenced to life in prison after his company defrauded depositors of $7.7 billion in one of China’s biggest financial scams.

Ezubo was the biggest competitor in an informal finance industry allowed to flourish to support entrepreneurs who could not get loans from state banks.

Its assets have been seized but authorities have given no indication how much money was recovered.

Ezubo’s founder Ding Ning as well as his younger brother Ding Dian were given life sentences Tuesday.