US immigrants sue over Trump’s end of deportation protection

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Six immigrants brought to the United States as children who became teachers, graduate students and a lawyer are suing the Trump administration over its decision to end a program shielding them from deportation.

The lawsuit filed Monday in San Francisco says the move violated the constitutional rights of immigrants who lack legal status and provided information about themselves to the U.S. government to participate in the program.

Their lawyers say it is the first time these immigrants have brought a lawsuit since President Donald Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Department of Justice spokesman Devin O’Malley blamed the Obama administration for starting the program and says the agency will defend Trump’s decision.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show that one plaintiff is a lawyer.