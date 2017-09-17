US-North Korean tensions prompt delay in Guam-Japan flights

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have prompted a Hong Kong-based airline to delay flights between the U.S. Pacific territory Guam and Japan.

Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xqBUab ) HK Express planned to start the flights at the end of October but has delayed flights until next summer “in view of geopolitical concerns in the region.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific. It has fired two missiles over Japan including one launched on Friday.

HK Express said in a statement Friday that passengers who bought tickets will get refunds.

Advertisement

The company stopped Guam-Hong Kong flights in June.

Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Nathan Denight said that cancellation was prompted by operational cost concerns.