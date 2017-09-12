Listen Live Sports

US official: No Venezuela solution while trafficking rampant

September 12, 2017 12:32 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. State Department official says there will be no long-term solution to Venezuela’s political and economic upheaval as long as drug trafficking organizations infiltrate the nation’s highest institutions.

William Brownfield told the U.S. Senate’s drug caucus Tuesday that trafficking organizations in Venezuela have “completely penetrated virtually every security, law enforcement and justice-related institution.”

He said there will be no “democratic, prosperous and secure solution” in the troubled South American nation until drug trafficking organizations are rooted out.

In February, the Trump administration branded Vice President Tareck El Aissami a drug kingpin. U.S. officials suspect other high-ranking officials are also involved in drug trafficking.

Brownfield also addressed Colombia’s booming coca production, saying officials have focused on peace with leftist rebels at the expense of concentrating on drug eradication.

