US report: Egypt falls short on rights, Sinai monitor access

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A damning Trump administration report says Egypt is failing to protect free speech and its minorities, investigate abuses by its forces or grant U.S. monitors access to the conflict-ridden Sinai Peninsula.

The U.S. grievances are detailed in a State Department memorandum to Congress and obtained by The Associated Press. The State Department has declined to make the report public.

The critiques are likely to draw consternation from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who meets Wednesday with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly gathering.

The memo was legally required for the Trump administration to continue giving certain U.S. aid to Cairo despite its failure to meet several conditions on good governance. It says that Egypt’s overall human rights climate continues to deteriorate.