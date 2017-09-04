Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UVA to pay for review, make security changes after march

September 4, 2017 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia has hired a consulting firm to evaluate its safety infrastructure following a torch-lit march of white nationalists on campus.

The Daily Progress reported last week that the university will pay Margolis, Healy & Associates around $250,000 to conduct the review. Spokesman Anthony de Bruyn says the university is prepared to “make additional investments in staffing and infrastructure” based on the firm’s recommendations.

The review comes after the white nationalists marched through campus on Aug. 11, the night before a larger rally in downtown Charlottesville.

The university is also making other public safety changes.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

President Teresa Sullivan says there will be more security at major events, including athletics, and the university will deploy more unarmed public safety personnel to patrol the Lawn and residential areas.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.