Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Venezuela leaders, opposition explore possibility of talks

September 12, 2017 8:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government and opposition say they will send delegates to explore the possibility of resuming talks in response to an invitation from the Dominican Republic.

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas sent an invitation Tuesday encouraging Venezuelan government and opposition leaders to participate in a new round of dialogue aimed at ending the nation’s upheaval.

President Nicolas Maduro said on state television that he is accepting the invitation and sending a delegation “within the next hours.”

In a statement, the opposition’s main coalition says it will send representatives in response to an invitation from the Dominican Republic’s president to discuss conditions needed for serious dialogue.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

For now, the opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable says no new dialogue has initiated.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.