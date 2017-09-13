Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Weiner, Abedin appear before NYC judge handling divorce case

September 13, 2017 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Former congressman Anthony Weiner and his estranged wife, Huma Abedin, have appeared before a New York City judge to ask for privacy in their divorce case.

The couple sat together in the courtroom Wednesday and left in the same car.

Their lawyers asked for parts of the case to be sealed because it involves visitation for their young child.

Attempts to keep the proceedings quiet haven’t worked so far. The judge allowed a news photographer in the courtroom.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Abedin was a top aide to Democrat Hillary Clinton. She split with Weiner after he repeatedly sent sexually explicit material to other women.

Weiner is to be sentenced later this month for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl.

The FBI investigation of that case became a factor in the presidential election.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.