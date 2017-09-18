White House, black college heads to meet amid strained ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is holding an annual gathering for presidents of historically black colleges and universities amid strained ties with school leaders.

The event has been trimmed to a two-day summit — furthering aggravating school officials already frustrated with the White House’s slow pace on its promises to them.

Trump promised support for the schools during his presidential campaign and Black History Month meetings, when college presidents posed for pictures with him in the White House.

Trump won’t be at the White House to receive them this time: His schedule puts him in New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

Advocates for the schools say there has been little to no action from the Trump administration.