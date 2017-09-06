Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

White House says black colleges summit is on despite reports

September 6, 2017 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says a mid-September conference on historically black colleges is still on, despite reports that it has been postponed.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, an assistant to President Donald Trump, says the summit has been moved to the White House campus from a hotel in the Virginia suburbs of Washington. The conference is planned for Sept. 17-19, with the bulk of the work scheduled for Sept. 18.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund cast doubt on the gathering last week with a statement saying the fund supported a decision by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to postpone the conference.

Published reports also described the conference as having been postponed.

Advertisement

But Manigault Newman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the conference has just been scaled back — not eliminated.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.