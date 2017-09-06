White House says black colleges summit is on despite reports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says a mid-September conference on historically black colleges is still on, despite reports that it has been postponed.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, an assistant to President Donald Trump, says the summit has been moved to the White House campus from a hotel in the Virginia suburbs of Washington. The conference is planned for Sept. 17-19, with the bulk of the work scheduled for Sept. 18.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund cast doubt on the gathering last week with a statement saying the fund supported a decision by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to postpone the conference.

Published reports also described the conference as having been postponed.

Advertisement

But Manigault Newman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the conference has just been scaled back — not eliminated.