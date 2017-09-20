Who wins, who loses in bill aimed at upending Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican bill that makes a last-ditch attempt to upend “Obamacare” would create some winners and losers.

It’s likely to leave more people uninsured and it may raise costs for some who have health problems.

Winners? Perhaps people who use tax-sheltered health savings accounts for health care expenses. Contribution limits would be raised and consumers could use their accounts to pay premiums, not just out-of-pocket costs such as copays and deductibles.

The bill would repeal a tax on medical device manufacturers. But it would preserve “Obamacare’s” tax increases on upper-income individuals.