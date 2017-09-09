Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Wife: Taiwan activist may be forced to plead guilty in China

September 9, 2017 1:39 am
 
< a min read
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The wife of a Taiwanese activist China accuses of subversion says her husband may be pressured into pleading guilty when his trial opens Monday, but she remains hopeful that he can return home safely.

Lee Ching-yu told reporters Saturday she plans to travel this weekend to attend Lee Ming-che’s trial in the central city of Yueyang.

Lee Ming-che is accused of subversion of state power, a vaguely defined charge often used by authorities to muzzle dissent and imprison critics.

China’s wide-ranging crackdown on civil society has featured a string of televised “confessions” — believed to have been made under coercion — by human rights activists accused of plots to overthrow the political system.

Calls to the court and the activist’s lawyer rang unanswered Saturday.

