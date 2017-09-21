Listen Live Sports

Canadian mining company not suspending investments in Greece

September 21, 2017 7:16 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Canadian mining company that is one of Greece’s largest foreign investors says it will not suspend operations in the country as it had threatened to do earlier this month, after starting a “constructive dialogue” with the government.

Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold said Thursday it had begun talks with Greece’s Energy and Environment Ministry, and noted it had received several outstanding permits in recent days. Other issues of contention with the Greek state are being handled in a formal arbitration process.

The company had threatened to suspend all investments in Greece and carry out only maintenance and environmental work if all pending permits were not issued by Sept. 22. The government had countered that the company had not provided all necessary information and accused it of attempting to apply political pressure.

