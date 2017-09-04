Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Yumi Hogan meets with first lady of South Korea

September 4, 2017 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan has met with South Korea’s first lady to discuss opportunities for collaboration with the country’s new presidential administration.

Hogan’s office announced Monday that she visited with Kim Jung-sook at the president and first lady’s official residence in Seoul. The meeting comes amid a trade and diplomatic mission led by the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office.

The trip is a follow-up to Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2015 trade mission to Asia, which included stops in South Korea, Japan and China.

Yumi Hogan, an artist, is the first Korean-born first lady in the United States.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.