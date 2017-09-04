Yumi Hogan meets with first lady of South Korea

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan has met with South Korea’s first lady to discuss opportunities for collaboration with the country’s new presidential administration.

Hogan’s office announced Monday that she visited with Kim Jung-sook at the president and first lady’s official residence in Seoul. The meeting comes amid a trade and diplomatic mission led by the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office.

The trip is a follow-up to Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2015 trade mission to Asia, which included stops in South Korea, Japan and China.

Yumi Hogan, an artist, is the first Korean-born first lady in the United States.