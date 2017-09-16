Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Zimbabwe’s top opposition leader in South Africa hospital

September 16, 2017 8:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A spokesman confirms that Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader and former prime minister is hospitalized in South Africa.

Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the MDC-T party, is in “very stable condition,” Luke Tamborinyoka said in a statement Saturday.

Tsvangirai is widely viewed as President Robert Mugabe’s main challenger in elections scheduled for next year.

Local media have reported that Tsvangirai was taken to South Africa on Friday in critical condition.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Tamborinyoka says Tsvangirai is there “for a routine medical procedure.”

The former trade unionist has been receiving treatment for cancer of the colon in South Africa. Tamborinyoka did not say whether this visit is linked to that treatment.

Tsvangirai shared power with Mugabe between 2009 and 2013 before losing disputed elections.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.