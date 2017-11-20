$158M Eastern Shore road overhaul completed

DENTON, Md. (AP) — An overhaul of an important Eastern Shore thoroughfare has been completed.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and other officials marked the completion of the $158 million upgrade of Route 404 with a ceremony Monday.

An 11.3-mile stretch of the road was expanded from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway.

The governor’s office said in a statement that 16,400 vehicles each day travel along Route 404, and that number rises to more than 20,150 vehicles during the summer as people flock to Maryland and Delaware beaches.

By 2035, average daily traffic is expected to increase to 21,900 vehicles a day, and up to 26,900 vehicles during summer months.