AP EXCLUSIVE: A contract for Puerto Rico aid that went awry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Puerto Ricans are still in needs of tarps and patches for their homes, months after Hurricane Maria. They were supposed to have a lot more of those by now.

The U.S. government gave an untested Florida company contracts worth more than $30 million to deliver those repair supplies. None of the supplies that Bronze Star LLC was supposed to ship made it to the island.

After nearly a month, Washington terminated the contracts without paying any money.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans remain homeless, and many complain that the federal government is taking too long to install tarps. The U.S. territory has been hit by severe rainstorms in recent weeks that have caused widespread flooding.