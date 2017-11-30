AP FACT CHECK: Anti-Muslim videos misrepresent what happened

WASHINGTON (AP) — The anti-Muslim videos spread around by President Donald Trump mix grains of truth, fakery and shades in between. And the message is meant to be a strong statement for a cause.

Trump’s habit of sharing doctored images and making false statements on Twitter means that content tweeted or retweeted by the president should be viewed skeptically.

His spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, suggested the veracity of the videos wasn’t a high priority amid concern over national security and strong borders. She said: “Whether it’s a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about.”

