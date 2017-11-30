Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP FACT CHECK: Anti-Muslim videos misrepresent what happened

November 30, 2017 3:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The anti-Muslim videos spread around by President Donald Trump mix grains of truth, fakery and shades in between. And the message is meant to be a strong statement for a cause.

Trump’s habit of sharing doctored images and making false statements on Twitter means that content tweeted or retweeted by the president should be viewed skeptically.

His spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, suggested the veracity of the videos wasn’t a high priority amid concern over national security and strong borders. She said: “Whether it’s a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about.”

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.