AP FACT CHECK: Anti-Muslim videos misrepresent what happened

November 29, 2017 4:52 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Like much other propaganda, the anti-Muslim videos spread around by President Donald Trump mix grains of truth, fakery and shades in between.

An AP Fact Check finds important elements of the three videos retweeted by Trump to be unverified or false.

One video is said to describe a Muslim migrant attacking a boy in the Netherlands. But Dutch authorities say the attacker is a Dutch-born citizen, not a migrant.

Another video shows an apparent Islamic extremist smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary. The circumstances are not verified, but the images ring true.

It’s well known that Islamic extremists target people and objects of other faiths as well as indiscriminate populations. Also well known: Anti-Muslim extremists in the U.S. and other countries of the West torch mosques.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

