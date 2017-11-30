Listen Live Sports

Government News
 
Australian lawmaker resigns roles over Chinese dealings

November 30, 2017 1:21 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian lawmaker has resigned from his leadership roles in the opposition party over scandals involving a wealthy Chinese businessman and political donor that have raised accusations of China buying influence.

Senator Sam Dastyari resigned on Thursday as a manager of his colleagues in the center-left Labor Party and as chairman of a parliamentary committee over his dealings with Chinese Communist Party-linked businessman Huang Xiangmo.

Fairfax Media reported this week that Dastyari gave Huang counter-surveillance advice when they met at the businessman’s Sydney mansion in October last year. Dastyari suggested that the pair leave their phones inside the house and go outside to speak.

Dastyari has not denied the reports, but said on Thursday he had no knowledge about whether Huang was under Australian surveillance at the time.

