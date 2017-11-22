Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Australian state reaches brink of legalizing mercy killings

November 22, 2017 1:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state parliament is nearing passage of a voluntary euthanasia bill 20 years after the country repealed the world’s first mercy-killing law for the terminally ill.

The Victorian Legislative Council on Wednesday passed the bill on doctor-assisted suicide 22 votes to 18 after hours of passionate debate.

The vote was the last significant hurdle to euthanasia becoming legal in Australia’s second-most populous state from 2019.

The lower-chamber Legislative Assembly passed the bill last month and is likely to endorse the upper chamber’s amendments next week.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Australia’s Northern Territory in 1995 became the first jurisdiction in the world to legalize doctor-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients. But the Australian Parliament overturned that law in 1997 after four people had been helped to die.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Third Infantry Division mascot competes in obstacle course

Today in History

1969: Nixon agrees to return Okinawa to Japanese government

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3993 0.0257 5.10%
L 2020 26.5702 0.0618 8.16%
L 2030 30.1787 0.1161 11.87%
L 2040 32.7814 0.1486 13.66%
L 2050 18.9468 0.0976 15.29%
G Fund 15.5003 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0555 0.0155 3.44%
C Fund 36.4867 0.2376 16.90%
S Fund 47.5589 0.4108 14.35%
I Fund 30.0002 0.1212 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.