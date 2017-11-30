Listen Live Sports

Baltimore officer shot in hand is released from hospital

November 30, 2017 6:15 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer shot in his hand during a struggle with a man has been released from the hospital.

Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a news conference Thursday that the officer was shot Wednesday, the same day a Baltimore detective killed in the line of duty was being laid to rest.

Davis says officers approached 35-year-old Allen Hosea Johnson Jr. in a Baltimore neighborhood when he was acting suspiciously, and ordered him to show his hands. The struggle between the man and an officer ensued.

Davis say police shocked the man with a stun gun, and he was treated at a hospital. He is charged with attempted murder and other offenses.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Johnson.

