Bannon insurgency stresses loyalty to Trump, not policy test

November 23, 2017 9:09 am
 
WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (AP) — As political strategist Steve Bannon goes after the Republican establishment in Senate primaries, he seems more intent on backing candidates who are loyal to President Donald Trump than those who agree with him on policy.

For the former Trump White House aide, one test is how such Republicans reacted during the 2016 campaign to the 2005 video showing Trump bragging about imposing himself on women. Those who stuck with Trump may earn Bannon’s backing now even if it means some conflict on policy.

More broadly, those who have criticized the president or been slow to embrace him are unlikely to win Bannon’s favor. Policy isn’t always up front.

In Wisconsin, for example, Bannon is backing a consultant for Fortune 500 companies who has the support of free-trade advocates.

