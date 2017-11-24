Biotech facility in Maryland closing; 57 employees affected

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A biotechnology company says it will shutter its Frederick facility, a move that will affect 57 employees.

Maryland’s Department of Labor, Licensing & Regulation said this week that Charles River Laboratories will begin the months-long shutdown process in March. Frederick facility does research model production.

Amy Cianciaruso is a spokeswoman for Charles River Laboratories. She tells the Frederick News-Post that the closing is part of the company’s effort to streamline operations and increase efficiency.

She says the company is working with the facility’s employees as they seek new employment in and outside Charles River Laboratories.

According to the company’s 2016 annual report, it conducts research on medications, including 70 percent of drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2015.

