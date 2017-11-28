Listen Live Sports

Citing probes, military agency bars access to Flynn records

November 28, 2017 4:32 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Intelligence Agency is refusing to publicly release a wide array of documents related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying that turning them over could interfere with ongoing congressional and federal investigations.

The DIA says in a series of letters that it is denying Freedom of Information Act requests filed by The Associated Press. The agency says it can’t produce the records because their release could “interfere with on-going law enforcement investigative activities.”

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former DIA director, is currently under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees. They are scrutinizing his private consulting work for a Turkish businessman and his activities related to Russia during President Donald Trump’s campaign and the early days of the Trump administration.

