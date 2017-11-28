Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Court documents reveal Trump paid $1.375M in labor lawsuit

November 28, 2017 5:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump paid $1.375 million in 1998 to settle a class-action lawsuit involving Polish laborers who demolished a building at the site of Trump Tower.

That’s according to the settlement agreement unsealed by a federal judge.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2ibY22O ) Judge Loretta Preska unsealed the settlement earlier this month in response to a motion filed in 2016 by Time Inc. and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Laborers had filed the suit in 1983 over the demolition of the Bonwit Teller building, where more than 200 Polish immigrants in the U.S. illegally worked 12-hour shifts for less than half of union wages and sometimes weren’t paid.

The Republican president has said he had no knowledge of what the project contractor was doing.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

