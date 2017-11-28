Listen Live Sports

Families of Navajo Code Talkers decry Trump’s political jab

November 28, 2017 3:08 am
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Families of Navajo war veterans say they’re dumbfounded that President Donald Trump took a political jab at a U.S. senator at an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers.

Trump praised the Code Talkers at the White House on Monday. He also turned to a nickname he’s often deployed for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: Pocahontas.

Relatives of the Code Talkers say the comment was inappropriate and distracted from the men’s work that helped the U.S. win World War II.

Pocahontas is a well-known historical figure who bridged her own Pamunkey Tribe in present-day Virginia with the British in the 1600s.

The largest organization representing American Indians says Trump wrongly turned the name into a derogatory term.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president didn’t intend it as a racial slur.

