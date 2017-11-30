Listen Live Sports

Former ASEAN Secretary-General Surin Pitsuwan dies at age 68

November 30, 2017 4:46 am
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Former Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretary-General Surin Pitsuwan has died in Thailand. He was 68.

Thailand’s Democrat Party says Surin died Wednesday in Bangkok of a sudden heart attack.

Surin is a former lawmaker from the party who also served as Thailand’s foreign minister in the late 1990s under a Democrat-led government.

Surin is best known for his time at the head of the 10-member ASEAN from 2008 until 2012. His name was also mentioned as a possible candidate for United Nations secretary-general.

Surin remained active in regional diplomatic circles until his death.

