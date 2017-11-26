Listen Live Sports

Franken plans media interviews about harassment allegations

November 26, 2017 1:44 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is talking to a handful of Minnesota media outlets, marking his first interviews since the Democrat was swept into a nationwide tide of sexual harassment allegations.

The interviews are set for Sunday. Franken’s staff didn’t respond to repeated interview requests from The Associated Press.

At least four women have accused Franken of misconduct. The first was Los Angeles radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden. She released a photograph of the former comedian grinning while reaching out as if to grope her as she slept on a military aircraft during a USO tour in 2006.

Tweeden says Franken also forcibly kissed her while rehearsing for a USO skit, which Franken has disputed.

Three other women allege Franken grabbed their buttocks during political events.

Franken has said he apologizes to any woman who felt disrespected from their encounters.

