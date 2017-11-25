Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Funeral for Border Patrol agent set for Saturday in El Paso

November 25, 2017 11:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Services are planned for a Border Patrol agent in Texas who died nearly a week from head and other injuries.

A private funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to attend the 2 p.m. service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The cause of Martinez’s death last Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn’t been released, was also seriously injured.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the border with Mexico and 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened to the agents.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.