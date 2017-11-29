Growing pressure on Conyers to resign after new accusations

DETROIT (AP) — Pressure is growing from fellow Democrats for Michigan Rep. John Conyers to resign from the House after more allegations of sexual misconduct.

A senior House aide says members of the Congressional Black Caucus met with Conyers Tuesday and explained to a founding member of their group why he should resign.

The aide says House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also is pressuring the 88-year-old Conyers behind the scenes to quit. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Conyers missed two House roll call votes late Tuesday and was photographed by a passenger boarding a flight to Detroit from Washington.

The pressure on Conyers came after Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for Conyers from 1997 to 2005, accused him of several incidents of sexual misconduct.