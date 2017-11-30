Health nominee Azar is no stranger to management controversy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Azar, the man who’s in line to replace a Trump Cabinet secretary who was forced out in controversy, is no stranger to sticky management problems.

In Washington, he’s been nominated to replace Tom Price, who resigned over questions about his use of private jets. Back in Indiana, Azar was an influential member of the Indianapolis airport board. And in that post he defended the conduct of the airport CEO who was under fire for lavish spending.

Skepticism at Azar’s confirmation hearing this week focused on his willingness to stand up for consumers since he’s a former executive at Eli Lilly and Co., the Indiana drug giant. But the airport matter could hamper Republican efforts to move past the issue of Price’s own travel spending.