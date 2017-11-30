Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Health nominee Azar is no stranger to management controversy

November 30, 2017 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Azar, the man who’s in line to replace a Trump Cabinet secretary who was forced out in controversy, is no stranger to sticky management problems.

In Washington, he’s been nominated to replace Tom Price, who resigned over questions about his use of private jets. Back in Indiana, Azar was an influential member of the Indianapolis airport board. And in that post he defended the conduct of the airport CEO who was under fire for lavish spending.

Skepticism at Azar’s confirmation hearing this week focused on his willingness to stand up for consumers since he’s a former executive at Eli Lilly and Co., the Indiana drug giant. But the airport matter could hamper Republican efforts to move past the issue of Price’s own travel spending.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.