Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House panel takes up bill expanding gun owners’ rights

November 29, 2017 12:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key House committee is moving forward on a Republican bill to expand gun owners’ rights, the first gun legislation since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The Judiciary Committee was set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed carry permits to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons. Republicans said the reciprocity measure would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.

Democrats said it would endanger public safety by overriding states that allow concealed weapons but with much tighter restrictions than some other states have. Numerous police and law enforcement groups oppose the bill.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.