ICC prosecutor reaffirms she won’t open Gaza flotilla probe

November 30, 2017 11:27 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor is standing by her previous decision not to open a full-scale investigation into the storming by Israeli forces of an aid flotilla heading to Gaza in 2010.

In November 2014, Fatou Bensouda declined a request by the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros to investigate the May 31, 2010, storming of a vessel in the flotilla, which was sailing under a Comoros flag.

She said war crimes may have been committed on the Mavi Marmara ship, where eight Turks and one Turkish-American were killed and several other pro-Palestinian activists were wounded by Israeli commandos, but ruled the case wasn’t serious enough to merit an ICC probe.

ICC judges told her to reconsider, but Bensouda said Thursday she has reaffirmed her decision to close her preliminary investigation.

