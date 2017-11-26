Illinois’ GOP governor faces challenge from right in 2018

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is facing a primary challenge after he infuriated far-right members of his own Republican party with his actions on abortion, immigration and other issues.

GOP state Rep. Jeanne Ives, a staunch social and fiscal conservative from suburban Chicago, is raising money and circulating petitions to get on the March ballot.

She says Rauner pledged in 2014 to stand up for taxpayers and not press a social agenda but “ended up putting in the social and economic agenda of the Chicago Democrat bosses.”

Rauner enters the race with huge advantages in name recognition and fundraising. Ives has raised roughly $300,000 for her bid, while Rauner has about $65 million and easy access to millions more.

His campaign says Rauner is “focused on fighting for Illinois’ future.”