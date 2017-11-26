Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Illinois’ GOP governor faces challenge from right in 2018

November 26, 2017 10:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is facing a primary challenge after he infuriated far-right members of his own Republican party with his actions on abortion, immigration and other issues.

GOP state Rep. Jeanne Ives, a staunch social and fiscal conservative from suburban Chicago, is raising money and circulating petitions to get on the March ballot.

She says Rauner pledged in 2014 to stand up for taxpayers and not press a social agenda but “ended up putting in the social and economic agenda of the Chicago Democrat bosses.”

Rauner enters the race with huge advantages in name recognition and fundraising. Ives has raised roughly $300,000 for her bid, while Rauner has about $65 million and easy access to millions more.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

His campaign says Rauner is “focused on fighting for Illinois’ future.”

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.