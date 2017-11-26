Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Irish heap pressure on Britain on post-Brexit border

November 26, 2017 6:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s European Commissioner is advising British Prime Minister Theresa May to substantially alter Brexit plans to move stalled talks forward.

Phil Hogan says the problem of the post-Brexit border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland can be solved if May drops plans to leave the customs union and the single market when Britain leaves the European Union.

Failing that, he told The Observer on Sunday, the government should allow Northern Ireland to remain in these entities so no hard border would be needed.

Along with Britain’s “divorce bill” for leaving and the rights of citizens affected by Brexit, the Irish borders issue is a key sticking point in Brexit negotiations, and EU leaders won’t allow talks to move into critical trade areas until the issues are resolved.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.